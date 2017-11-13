CalPERS mulls more than doubling bond allocation - Bloomberg

According to a presentation set to take place today, the country's largest pension fund is considering taking its fixed-income allocation target from the current 19% to as high as 44%.

Equities could be cut to as low as 34% from the current 50%. No surprise here, stocks have been Calpers' best-performing asset class this year with a return of nearly 20%. The fund overall is up about 13%.

Equities may look pricey after an almost nine-year bull market, but raising the fixed-income allocation would mean a cut in the fund's average expected return to perhaps 6.5% from 7%. A lower target would mean higher contributions in order to fund obligations - should go over well with voters.

The allocation is to be voted on in December.

