OPEC hikes 2018 oil demand forecast; production fell in October

OPEC sharply raises its 2018 demand forecast by 400K bbl/day from last month's outlook to 33.4M bbl/day, ahead of the cartel's scheduled Nov. 30 meeting to discuss whether to extend production cuts beyond next March.

OPEC expects demand to reach 34M bbl/day in H2 2018, ~1.4M bbl/day above what the group pumped last month, according to the group's monthly report.

Production from OPEC’s 14 members shrank by 151K bbl/day in October to 32.59M bbl/day as a result of lower output from Irag.

Stronger demand has combined with the 1.8M bbl/day of cuts by OPEC and other countries including Russia since January to help tighten the market, pushing Brent crude back above $60/bbl for the first time in two years; at last check, Brent +0.1% at $63.56/bbl, WTI +0.5% at $57.03/bbl.

