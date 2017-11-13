AT&T, Verizon in joint deal to build new comms towers

AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) are teaming up on an infrastructure expansion, entering into a joint deal with Tillman infrastructure to build hundreds of new towers.

Tillman will build the new towers to-suit with the two top dogs in U.S. wireless, which are committing to leasing and co-anchoring the towers. Construction plans begin in Q1 2018.

The move fulfills the need for new locations where towers don't exist today, the companies say -- and AT&T and Verizon's comments show they're including new blood in their contract mix.

"We are reviewing all of our long-term contracts as they come up for renewal and we are excited to develop new vendor partners to diversify our infrastructure providers," says Verizon's chief network officer, Nicola Palmer.

"We need more alternatives to the traditional tower leasing model with the large incumbents. It's not cost-effective or sustainable," says AT&T SVP Susan Johnson.