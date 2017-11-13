GM brings luxury subscription service to L.A. and Dallas

General Motors (GM +1.2% ) announces the launch of its luxury vehicle subscription service in the Dallas and L.A. metro areas.

BOOK by Cadillac is a service that gives members on-demand access to a variety of Cadillac vehicles on a month-to-month basis with no long-term commitments. Members can browse a Cadillac portfolio and based on their needs, exchange a vehicle up to 18 times per year, all through a white-glove concierge service at a location of their choosing, like a home or office. All BOOK by Cadillac vehicles are 2017 and 2018 models with platinum and premium luxury trims.

The company says it saw "overwhelming" demand for BOOK by Cadillac during a test in New York.

Source: Press Release