Hess (HES -1.6% ) says it has shut down production at three Gulf of Mexico oil fields following last week's fire at Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDS.A, RDS.B) Enchilada platform.

Hess says it was told by Shell that a repair plan was being developed, but it was forced to halt production from the Baldpate, Conger and Penn State fields as a result.

Hess says its share of production from the fields is 30K boe/day, and that it is working with Shell to get a better sense of when operations could resume.