JD.com +4.7% after unexpected swing to profit on heavy sales

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is up 4.7% in U.S. trade after its Q3 profits topped the high side of expectations on very healthy sales.

Analysts expected a loss of 213M yuan; JD logged a 1B yuan profit (about $151M) on revenues that grew 39% Y/Y.

Gross profit rose 50% on a GAAP basis to 13B yuan (about $2B).

EBITDA from continuing operations more than doubled to 2.1B yuan (about $0.3B), with an EBITDA margin of 2.5%.

Revenue breakout: Online direct sales, 76.5B yuan (up 38.5%); Services and others, 7.28B yuan (up 46.2%).

For Q4, it's guiding to net revenues of 107B-110B yuan ($16.1B-$16.6B) -- a growth rate of 35-39% Y/Y, excluding the impact of JD Finance, and vs. expectations for 108.3B yuan.

