Banro -44% on going concern doubts

Banro (BAA -44.1% ) plunges after warning that it is running out of cash and funding options to service its debt, and provide working capital for operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Also, mining operations at BAA's Namoya mine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo remain suspended due to the ongoing closure of road access to the mine site.

A special committee established by the company's board says "there is no reasonable prospect that a successful capital raise (whether debt, equity or a combination) could be completed at the current time at a level sufficient to refinance the company's existing indebtedness and to address its working capital requirements."