Tyson Foods completes Philly cheesesteak deal

Tyson Foods (TSN +0.8% ) announces that it completed the acquisition of Philadelphia-based Original Philly Holdings.

"Original Philly Holdings is a natural, strategic fit with our Prepared Foods Business,” says exec Sally Grimes. “The Original Philly brand and portfolio of products are highly regarded in the foodservice industry and have a growing list of customer relationships with chain and convenience store operators."

Original Philly Holdings consists of the Original Philly Cheesesteak Company unit and Philadelphia Pre-Cooked Steak Company.

The company says integration teams from Tyson Foods and Original Philly are working on the the transition. Source: Press Release