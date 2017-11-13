Nektar's gain Calithera's pain on Opdivo combo treatments; shares down 15%

Calithera Biosciences (CALA -14.9% ) is under pressure on modestly higher volume in response to Nektar Therapeutics' (NKTR +16.6% ) announcement of preliminary data on the combination of NKTR-214 and Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY -0.3% ) Opdivo (nivolumab) in solid tumors. The results, albeit on a small number of patients, appear to trump Calithera's CB-839/Opdivo combo.

In melanoma, the response rate favored NKTR-214 63% (n=7/11) to 19% (n=3/16) for CB-839.

In non-small cell lung cancer, NKTR-214 produced a 75% (n=3/4) response rate, including one complete responder, compared to a 67% (n=4/6) disease control rate (DCR) for CB-839 (all stable disease, no responders).

In kidney cancer, NKTR-214 showed a 46% response rate and DCR of 85% (treatment-naive) compared to a 21% (n=4/19) response rate and 74% DCR for CB-839.

