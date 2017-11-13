Google will fix Pixel 2 XL touchscreen issue in software update

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) responds to complaints about touchscreen unresponsiveness around the edges of some Pixel 2 XL devices.

Google Community Manager Orrin Hancock posts to the Pixel User Community: “Thanks for all the reports here, and to those that sent up additional info. The team has been investigating, and this will be addressed in a future OTA update. Stay tuned.”

Apple has its own touchscreen issues with iPhone X devices becoming briefly unresponsive in the cold. Like Google, Apple will fix its problem through a future software update.

Previously: Apple acknowledges iPhone X issue in some devices, plans fix (Nov. 10)