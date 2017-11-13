Cleveland Fed slams P2P lending

The new research paper takes serious issue with many of the benefits claims by peer-to-peer lending fans.

"We find that, on average, borrowers do not use P2P loans to refinance pre-existing loans, credit scores actually go down for years after P2P borrowing, and P2P loans do not go to the markets underserved by the traditional banking system," says the team after analyzing about 90K folks getting P2P loans from 2007-2012.

"P2P loans resemble predatory loans in terms of the segment of the consumer market they serve and their impact on consumers’ finances ... lawmakers and regulators may need to revisit their position on online-lending marketplaces.”