HomePod manufacturer says facial recognition will come to speakers

Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) HomePod smart speaker could eventually feature facial recognition, according to manufacturer Inventec Appliances via Nikkei Asian Review.

"We see trends that engineers are designing smart speakers that will not only come with voice recognition but also incorporate features such as facial and image recognition," says Inventec president David Ho.

Ho didn’t specify the HomePod but it was a natural inference since Inventec manufactures that smart speaker and the iPhone X prioritized the use of the Face ID recognition system.

Inventec also manufactures AirPods, Fitbit wearables, and Sonos smart speakers.

The HomePod will hit the market next month for $349.

