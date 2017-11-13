Broadcom after rejection: 'Fully committed' to Qualcomm buyout

After getting an on-the-record rejection of its buyout bid for Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) says it's still "fully committed" to the deal.

Broadcom shares are now up 0.3% on the day; Qualcomm is up 1.8% , at session highs.

"This transaction will create a strong, global company with an impressive portfolio of industry-leading technologies and products, and we have received positive feedback from key customers about this combination," says Broadcom chief Hock Tan. "We continue to believe our proposal represents the most attractive, value-enhancing alternative available to Qualcomm stockholders and we are encouraged by their reaction.

"Many have expressed to us their desire that Qualcomm meet with us to discuss our proposal. It remains our strong preference to engage cooperatively with Qualcomm's Board of Directors and management team."

Broadcom says its proposal stands regardless of the outcome of Qualcomm's pending acquisition of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

