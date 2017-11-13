MB Financial Announces Public Offering of Depositary Shares

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) commenced an underwritten registered public offering of depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of fixed-rate Series C Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock.

Net proceeds to be used to fund the redemption of part or all of the 4M outstanding shares of its Series A Preferred Stock plus the per share amount of any dividends that have been declared but not paid and for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of indebtedness.

MB Financial Bank N.A. commenced an offering of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2027 which shall be used for general corporate purposes.