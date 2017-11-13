Missouri AG investigating Google for antitrust violations

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley launches an antitrust investigation into Google (GOOGL, GOOG), accusing the company of violating the state’s consumer protection laws.

The investigation will focus on Google’s collection of user data and whether the search giant manipulated search results to favor its own interests over competitors.

Statement from Hawley, who is up for reelection: “When a company has access to as much consumer information as Google does, it’s my duty to ensure they are using it appropriately. I will not let Missouri consumers and businesses be exploited by industry giants.”

Via The Kansas City Star

Google has already landed on the bad side of EU antitrust regulators, receiving a €2.4B fine in June for shopping search practices and facing another fine over its AdSense network.

