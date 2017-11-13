KBR -10% on worries over U.K. defense spending

Today's selloff in KBR (KBR -10.2% ) shares is at least partially attributed to a poor performance at Ultra Electronics (OTC:UEHPF, OTCPK:UEHPY), according to Briefing.com.

In particular, Ultra said today that the U.K. defense market had become increasingly difficult in H2 due to budget pressures in defense programs, along with the departure of CEO Rakesh Sharma; last Friday, Ultra said a decision on its purchase of U.S. firm Sparton (NYSE:SPA) would be delayed until March.

In its Q3 earnings report, KBR said the U.K. would remain a key driver and growth engine for the company.