AngloGold +1.5% as RBC upgrades to Outperform

AngloGold Ashanti (AU +1.5% ) is higher after RBC Capital upgrades shares to Outperform from Sector Perform with an $11.50 price target, as the firm believes the sale of high-cost South African assets will kick-start a re-rating in the stock, which has turned in a lackluster YTD performance.

RBC also thinks international investors would prefer to see a strategy shift towards higher-margin mines such as those seen in AU's international division, and thus sees the sale of higher-cost South African assets as a welcome move.

Along with other catalysts - Obuasi update, Long Island study approval, ramp-up of Kibali, free cash flow increase - the sale should help reduce AU's NAV discount vs. South African and international peers, RBC says.