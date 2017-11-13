QTS +1.5% on co-location deal with Amazon Web Services

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) shares have jumped at midday, up 1.5% , after word of a strategic tie-up with Amazon.com on direct-connected co-location for customers of Amazon Web Services.

The deal involves QTS CloudRamp, a preconfigured turnkey solution targeting customers who need short-term AWS co-location for cloud migration, or longer-term hybrid workflows.

For those with bigger requirements, QTS and AWS promise tailored hybrid IT solutions built on the co-location infrastructure.

The CloudRamp service is now available via AWS Direct at QTS data centers in Chicago; Piscataway, N.J.; Richmond, Va.; and Santa Clara, Calif. And the tailored hybrid IT solutions are available across the 21 QTS data centers.