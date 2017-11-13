Pretium Resources -8% after Q3 earnings results

Pretium Resources (PVG -8.1% ) plunges after releasing Q3 earnings and revenues that came in below limited analyst coverage, giving back all of the gains amassed since reporting strong production at its flagship Brucejack mine a month ago.

PVG says Brucejack produced 82.2K oz. of gold and 83.233 oz. of silver during Q3 but sold only 55.4K oz. of gold and 19.8K oz. of silver.

Total cash cost was $656/oz. of gold sold and all-in sustained cost was $788/oz. of gold sold; PVG says total cash costs and AISC should decrease as gold sales catch up with production.