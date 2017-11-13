Galectin's GR-MD-02 + Merck's Keytruda shows positive effect in melanoma patients in early-stage study; shares up 7%

Preliminary data from a Phase 1b clinical trial assessing the combination of Galectin Therapeutics' (GALT +6.6% ) GR-MD-02 and Merck's (MRK -0.4% ) KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with solid tumors, including advanced melanoma, showed a treatment effect. The results were presented at the SITC Annual Meeting in National Harbor, MD.

In melanoma, patients receiving five courses of the three-week combo therapy experienced a 63% response rate (n=5/8), including two complete responders. The response rate for pembrolizumab alone in this population is ~33%.

All patients in the second cohort (higher dose of 4 mg/kg of GR-MD-02) responded (n=3/3).

Enrollment in the third cohort (8 mg/kg of GR-MD-02) is underway.

Additional data should be available in mid-2018 when the company decides on advancing into Phase 2.

GR-MD-02 is a complex carbohydrate drug that targets galectin-3, a protein that plays a key role in the development of fatty liver disease and fibrosis.