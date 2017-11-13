Sell-side sees sale price for GGP going higher

One of the Street's bigger bulls on GGP, Boenning & Scattergood's Floris van Dijkum figures the company is worth $35 per share, and expects at least $30 will be necessary to seal a purchase.

Brookfield's (BAM, BPY) past M&A behavior suggests they will eventually up their bid to $25-$26 from the current $23, says Wells Fargo's Jeffrey Donnelly.

Meanwhile, Sandler O'Neill says it's going to take more than $28 per share.

Source: Bloomberg

Shares up 7.4% to $23.84.

Previously: Mall names mostly higher after Brookfield bid for GGP made official (Nov. 13)