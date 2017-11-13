Praxair upgraded at Argus ahead of Linde merger

Praxair (PX) is upgraded to Buy from Hold with a $171 price target at Argus, which expects the company to perform above its peers over the coming months as it heads into the merger with Linde in H2 2018.

PX is well positioned to deliver stronger earnings per share, based on its mix of high-growth businesses, capitalizing on the improvement in global economic activity, the firm says.

PX's strategic merger with Linde is a significant positive, Argus says, giving it a greater scale and geographical reach while also providing opportunity for more reliable and consistent earnings growth over the coming years.