Go long Energy Transfer Partners but short ETE, Hedgeye says

Hedgeye analyst Kevin Kaiser said in a note today to go long Energy Transfer Partners (ETP +1.8% ) while shorting Energy Transfer Equity (ETP +1.8% ), but both companies are trading higher today.

"ETP unitholders have long suffered egregious corporate governance and value destruction at the hands of its GP, owned by ETE," according to Kaiser, who proposes an "unprecedented, though much warranted, transaction of removing a GP from a MLP."

Kaiser sees ETP is headed to $30-$40/unit, or 80%-140% upside, but ETE tumbling to $3-$7/unit, or 60%-80% downside.

Source: Bloomberg First Word