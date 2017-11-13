Emerging market inflows dry up

via WSJ

Emerging-market equity funds had average weekly net inflows of $1.9B from April through September, according to EPFR. That slowed to under $1B at the start of October, and now not even a trickle - zero net inflows in the three weeks ended Nov. 8.

Meanwhile, money continues to flow into developed markets - more than $145B so far this year.

As for EM fixed-income, last week was their worst for net outflows since mid-August.

The Fed shows no signs of halting its policy of gradual rate increases. As for emerging markets themselves, there's default in Venezuela, the resignation of the prime minister in Lebanon, and the arrest wave among Saudi Arabia's power elite.

ETFs: EEM, VWO, EDC, IEMG, SCHE, EDZ, EMF, MSF, EEV, ADRE, EUM, EET, GMM, DBEM, EEME, XSOE, FEM, HEEM, EWEM, ROAM, EMLB, EMSA, KEMP, EDBI, KLEM, FLQE, ESGE, RFEM