Syndax Pharma reports study results that support treatment benefit of entinostat, investors unmoved after Nektar data, shares down 11%

Thinly traded micro cap Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX -10.9% ) slumps on 50% higher volume, albeit on turnover of only 153K shares, on the heels of its announcement of results from an open-label Phase 1b/2 study, ENCORE 601, evaluating the combination of entinostat and Merck's (MRK -0.4% ) KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), melanoma and colorectal cancer (CRC). The data were presented at the SITC Annual Meeting in National Harbor, MD.

The overall response rate in NSCLC patients who progressed after anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 therapy was 10% and 24% in NSCLC patients who had not been previously treated with a PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitor.

Across both cohorts, the responders with known PD-(L)1 expression levels were either low (1-49%) or negative (<1%) expressors.

The combination of Nektar Therapeutics' (NKTR +15.6% ) NKTR-214 and BMY's Opdivo (nivolumab) produced a 75% (n=3/4) response rate in NSCLC patients who did not express PD-L1 and had progressed after chemo.

The study is ongoing. A decision on advancing the colorectal cancer cohort into Phase 2 will be made in H1 2018 (the lung cancer and melanoma cohorts have already been advanced).

Entinostat is a small molecule that inhibits an enzyme class called histone deacetylases (HDACs), specifically Class 1 HDACs which play a key role in modulating immuno-suppressive cells called myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) and regulatory T cells. The company says entinostat has therapeutic potential in a range of cancers when used in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors (like Keytruda).

