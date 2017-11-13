Black Friday pricing wars start to rev up

Retail pricing wars are heating up ahead of Black Friday, according to The Verge.

The latest margins-biting salvo is from eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) with its pledge to match the prices on select deals from Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), Macy's (NYSE:M) and J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP).

On Black Friday, eBay will match deals from Amazon and Best Buy (NYSE:BBY).

One of the bigger Black Friday battles is over the Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Target (NYSE:TGT) is offering a $250 gift card with a purchase and activation, while Best Buy is incentivizing customers with a $200 gift card.

Black Friday is on November 24.