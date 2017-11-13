Reuters: Uber loses head of India and South Asia

Uber’s (Private:UBER) India and South Asia head has quit, according to Reuters sources.

Shweta Rajpal Kohli leaves Uber to join Salesforce.com.

The latest departure follows top losses in EU and Britain. Uber faces regulatory hurdles in all of the markets with recent chief vacancies.

India was also the location of the rape case filed against an Uber driver, which later led to a lawsuit concerning Uber exec access to those medical records.

India remains Uber’s second largest market with operations established in 30 cities.

