Cable One -1.8% as JPMorgan cuts to Underweight

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) is off 1.8% after being cut to Underweight by JPMorgan, which calls it "more than fully valued."

Even with growth lower than comparable firms, the company trades at an enterprise value/2018 EBITDA multiple of 10, vs. peers' 8-10, analyst Philip Cusick notes (h/t Bloomberg).

The company's facing less attractive demographics in its markets and has limited ability to raise prices without a negative effect on subscribe growth, the firm says.

JPMorgan has trimmed its price target to $685 from $715, implying just 2% upside from today's lower price.