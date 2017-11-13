The Information: Amazon Web Services planning AI push

The Information reports that Amazon Web Services (NASDAQ:AMZN) plans an AI push with the “Ironman” project.

The code-named project offers an AI-focused upgrade to AWS’ “data warehouse” service that collects data from various points in the company then stores all the data in one spot.

AWS also wants to make it easier for clients to use the open-source deep learning framework TensorFlow, which Google created. TensorFlow helps with image recognition, speech recognition, and other processes driving the AI industry.

AWS brought in $4.58B in the most recent quarter and stands far ahead of the competition in market share.

Amazon shares are up 1.19% .

