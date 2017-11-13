More 'Thor': Latest series film holds onto box-office lead

Thor: Ragnarok (DIS -0.4%) repeated at the top of the box-office charts over the weekend with a solid $56.6M follow-up.
That was good enough to out-gross two newcomers, Daddy's Home 2 (VIA -2.6%, VIAB -2.3%) with $30M and a new version of Murder on the Orient Express (FOX -1.5%, FOXA -1.7%) with $28.2M.
Other holdovers moved down a couple of spots to make room: A Bad Moms Christmas drew $11.5M for the No. 4 spot, and a Halloween pair from Lions Gate (LGF.A -1.7%, LGF.B -1.3%) -- Jigsaw and Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween were still eking out scares with $3.4M and $2.1M respectively.
The latest Thor film has crested $211M in cumulative domestic grosses, and hit $650M worldwide, surpassing Thor: The Dark World to become the best-performing film in the series.
That also makes it the 12th best performer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to Box Office Mojo; it's about $21M behind Doctor Strange on the domestic chart, and Doctor Strange drew $678M worldwide.