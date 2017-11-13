More 'Thor': Latest series film holds onto box-office lead

Thor: Ragnarok (DIS -0.4% ) repeated at the top of the box-office charts over the weekend with a solid $56.6M follow-up.

That was good enough to out-gross two newcomers, Daddy's Home 2 (VIA -2.6% , VIAB -2.3% ) with $30M and a new version of Murder on the Orient Express (FOX -1.5% , FOXA -1.7% ) with $28.2M.

Other holdovers moved down a couple of spots to make room: A Bad Moms Christmas drew $11.5M for the No. 4 spot, and a Halloween pair from Lions Gate (LGF.A -1.7% , LGF.B -1.3% ) -- Jigsaw and Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween were still eking out scares with $3.4M and $2.1M respectively.

The latest Thor film has crested $211M in cumulative domestic grosses, and hit $650M worldwide, surpassing Thor: The Dark World to become the best-performing film in the series.

That also makes it the 12th best performer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to Box Office Mojo; it's about $21M behind Doctor Strange on the domestic chart, and Doctor Strange drew $678M worldwide.