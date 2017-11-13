Home Depot bid up ahead of earnings

Home Depot (HD +1.2% ) is due to report earnings before the market opens tomorrow.

Analysts expected the home improvement retailer to report sales of $24.5B and EPS of $1.82 for Q3, although there is a higher degree of uncertainty due to the major hurricanes that impacted the U.S. during the quarter.

RBC Capital sees Home Depot topping the consensus estimate for a 5.3% gain in U.S. same-store sales. The new price target on HD from the firm is $183.

Shares of Home Depot are 7.3% since the last time the company reported earnings vs. a 5.8% return for the S&P 500 Index.

Sources: Bloomberg and Nasdaq.com