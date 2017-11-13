Aspen Group receives approval to acquire United States University

Aspen Group (OTCQB:ASPU +1.7% ) has received approval of its Change of Ownership application from the WASC Senior College and University Commission to complete the acquisition of United States University. Aspen is targeting to close the acquisition on or around Dec.1, 2017.

Upon the completion of the acquisition, Aspen will continue to operate United States University as an independent, for-profit university governed by its own board of trustees, with no intent to merge United States University and Aspen University in the future.

Press Release