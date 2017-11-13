Barclays raises its Intel price target

Barclays reiterates its Overweight rating on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) but raises its price target by $10 to $55.

Analyst Blayne Curtis says the company has “a better position in the AI inference market than they get credit for, which we expect to begin to play out in 2018.”

Curtis notes Intel’s “unappreciated advantage vs. GPUs” in that CPUs offer “greater ease of use and better real world performance.”

The analyst also sees strength in the data center group as a top-line growth driver.

Intel shares are up 0.2% to $45.67.

Previously: WSJ: AMD and Intel planning joint PC chip to take on Nvidia (update) (Nov. 6)

Previously: Intel hires AMD's chief architect of Radeon (Nov. 9)