Late-stage data show durability of response for Spark's Luxturna

Three-year follow-up data from the Phase 3 study evaluating Spark Therapeutics' (ONCE -0.7% ) LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) in patients with biallelic RPE65-mediated inherited retinal disease showed a sustained treatment benefit. The results were presented at the AAO Retina Subspecialty Day.

At year 3, patients receiving one-time treatment with the gene therapy maintained the average improvement in functional vision observed at the original year 1 time point and the year 2 time point in the crossover group.

FDA approval is expected no later than January 12, 2018 after a positive Ad Com vote on October 12.

