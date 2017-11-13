GE selloff reaches -8% as 'new era' starts with investor pessimism

General Electric (GE -7.8% ) sinks in what is shaping up as the stock's worst day since April 2009, as investors question whether the plans outlined this morning by CEO John Flannery will be enough to turn around the company.

“There is no doubt that the plan outlined today marks a new era for GE,” says RBC analyst Deane Dray. “That said, does it go far enough?”

“We see this as a multiyear transition,” says CFRA's Jim Corridore. “We would wait for traction on actions before adding to positions.”

“By the numbers, we see a core operating performance that is below plan, and, currently, a consensus expectations curve that we think remains too high,” according to Stephen Tusa at J.P. Morgan.

GE is still too complicated, according to Melius Research's Scott Davis, who adds that "it's not clear why a bigger spinoff didn’t make the cut. Flannery noted that 'complexity has hurt us' [but] the 'new' GE still seems pretty complicated."