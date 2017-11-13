SoftBank CEO tells CNBC Uber investment "by no means decided"

SoftBank’s (OTCPK:SFTBF, OTCPK:SFTBY) CEO tells CNBC the Uber (Private:UBER) investment is “by no means decided.”

CEO Rajeev Misra says “the final deal will depend on the tender price and a minimum percentage shareholding for SoftBank.”

Tender offer talks have put valuation around $50B, or nearly $20B less than Uber’s total valuation.

SoftBank also wants a minimum 14% stake and would walk if Uber shareholders weren’t willing to sell up to that amount.

