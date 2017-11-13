NGEx acquires 100% interest in Josemaria

NGEx Resources (OTCPK:NGQRF) announce that it has acquired the 40% interest in the Josemaria project held by its partner Japan Oil, Gas, and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC).

Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, the consideration is payable in three installments: $3.0M payable immediately, $5.0M upon a development decision being made, and $13.0M upon the commencement of commercial production from the Property for total cash consideration of $21.0M.

In addition, the agreement grants JOGMEC an option to purchase up to 40% of the material produced from any mine on the Property based on the prevailing market price for the material. As a result of entering into the agreement, NGEx now holds a 100% interest in the Josemaria project.

