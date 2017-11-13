Roku +32% amid Black Friday promos, Philips TV deal

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is up 32.1%, continuing a string of hot days after its initial earnings release last Wednesday, amid a slew of small news items it's making today.
Funai Electric, a Philips brand licensee, has joined the Roku TV licensing program and will build smart Philips TVs that run the Roku OS.
Roku's Black Friday deal is a "deep" discount on its Streaming Stick Plus device, which it's marking down to $50 (MSRP) from $70. The company's Roku Express Plus (a Wal-Mart exclusive) will also get a Thanksgiving markdown.
Along with that deal, buyers will be eligible for a free month of any DirecTV Now package.
And Eros International (EROS -0.4%) has partnered with Roku to include its Eros Now streaming service.
Roku shares have risen 130% since the company easily surpassed expectations in earnings last week.