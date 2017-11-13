Reuters: India's Jet Airways in 'serious talks' for 75 Boeing jets

India's Jet Airways is in “serious discussions” about ordering another 75 Boeing (BA +0.5% ) 737 Max aircraft, after already ordering 75, chairman and founder Naresh Goyal tells Reuters at the Dubai Air Show.

Jet Airways said last month that it had agreed to buy 75 of the aircraft and could acquire another 75 to help it expand in the booming Indian market.

Boeing is off to a strong start at the Air Show with the surprise Emirates Airlines order of 40 787-10 Dreamliner jets; Emirates had been expected to announce deals worth $30B shared between Boeing and Airbus.

