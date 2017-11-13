Intel and Micron complete fab expansion; Micron announces new NVDIMM product

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Micron (NASDAQ:MU) announce the completion of the IM Flash fab expansion in Lehi, Utah.

The fab expansion will produce 3D XPoint, a type of memory media used in Intel’s Optane technology.

Micron separately announces a new 32GB NVDIMM-N with twice the capacity of existing products.

Micron says deploying NVDIMMs can improve server configuration performance benefits by up to 400% compared to traditional far storage.

Micron shares are up 2.08% .

Intel shares are up 0.47% .

