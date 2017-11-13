Asure Software +11% after Q3 revenue beats, reaffirmed guidance

Asure Software (ASUR +10.3% ) shares are up 11% after a Q3 results that meet EPS estimates & beat revenue estimates.

FY17 guidance: revenue - $54.25M - $56.25M (consensus $54.78M); Non-GAAP EBITDA, excluding one-time items, of between $12.2M - $13.5M; Non-GAAP net income per share of between $0.50 - $0.56 (consensus $0.53).

FY18, Asure reaffirmed its objective to reach double-digit organic revenue growth with multiple “tuck-in” acquisitions each of ~$2.0M of revenue and a purchase price of ~ 2x revenue. In addition, Asure seeks to reach between $70.0M - $80.0M of revenue in 2018, with non-GAAP EBITDA, excluding one-time items, of between $16.0M - $20.0M.

