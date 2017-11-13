Analyst takes: Higher bid likely in cards for Broadcom-Qualcomm

With Qualcomm's (QCOM +2.9% ) rejection of a $105B buyout from Broadcom (AVGO -0.1% ) officially on the books (and a determined response from Broadcom), analyst consensus seems to be settling around the arrival of a higher bid (but how much higher?) than the current $70/share offer.

RBC thinks the price may be right at $80/share, though it may go to a proxy battle in which Qualcomm would be pressed to outline a path to creating value if it wants to stay independent.

The $80 sounds right to Bernstein's Stacy Rasgon as well: "We aren't that far away from something that might seem more palatable ($80-ish?)” Rasgon reiterated an Outperform rating on Broadcom and Market Perform on Qualcomm.

Qualcomm's rejection is "not representative of them necessarily 'digging in,' but it also is relatively bereft of any concrete plan beyond 'trust us' (which we suspect shareholders might not find hugely compelling)," Rasgon writes.

And Canaccord has boosted its price target for Qualcomm to $83 from $76, expecting a higher bid. Qualcomm is trading at $66.46 now.