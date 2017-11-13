Bitcoin futures launching in mid-December - CME's Duffy

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Chairman and CEO Terry Duffy tells CNBC he expects bitcoin futures to launch in the 2nd week of December.

The purpose of futures, says Duffy, isn't to cool volatility, but instead to give folks a place hedge risk, and - if wanted - short bitcoin.

Current CME price limits for bitcoin may be no match for its volatility - the price was $7.8K late last week, fell to about $5.4K at one point over the weekend, and currently sits at $6,497.

