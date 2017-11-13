National Energy Services to form oilfield services company in $1B deal

Houston-based blank check company National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) agrees to acquire Gulf Energy SAOC and National Petroleum Services for a combined $1.1B.

NESR says the deal will create the only Nasdaq-listed oilfield services company in the Middle East-North Africa region.

"We formed NESR to invest in the global oilfield services sector, and this transaction is an important first step," says Chairman and CEO Sherif Foda. "The combination of NPS and GES provides an ideal platform to create a leader in oilfield services in the MENA region."