Boeing, Embraer renew pledges for legal challenge of Bombardier's CSeries

Bombardier's (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) move to give Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) control of its CSeries project prompted rivals Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) this weekend to renew their pledges to pursue legal complaints against the Canadian planemaker, WSJ reports.

Embraer also is warning Bombardier and Airbus against working on the project before the deal had won antitrust approval.

At the Dubai Air Show - the first industrywide get together since the deal was announced in October - tensions over the project were on display, where Boeing commercial airplanes chief Kevin McAlister reiterated claims that Bombardier had engaged in “clear price dumping.”

Embraer also was resolute, with commercial airplanes head John Slattery saying the Airbus deal would not undermine Brazil’s WTO challenge of the CSeries program for alleged subsidies provided by the Canadian government.

