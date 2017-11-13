Bernstein talks Amazon aftershocks

Bernstein is out with new analysis on the potential disruption of Amazon in various pockets of the retail sector.

"We are currently in the midst of a generational shift in consumer behavior and how companies bring their goods to market," predicts analyst Ali Dibadj.

Overall, Dibadj and team's outlook on the post-Amazon retail world may be brighter than the gloomy projections of other analysts.

Consumer packaged goods (KO, PEP, DPS, MDLZ, PG, KMB, CL, K, POST, GIS, THS): "We think beverages/snacks companies will fare better than household & personal care companies, while packaged food companies are likely most at risk."

Restaurants (MCD, WEN, CMG, YUM, QSR, DIN, EAT): "The benefits of a potential national delivery network through Amazon Restaurants outweighs the relatively modest risk presented by Amazon's placing possible downward pressure on food prices (proteins appear more insulated)."

Transportation (FDX, UPS): "Structural volume growth in e-commerce will benefit the network carriers, and the significant hurdle posed by the costs of last mile delivery is likely to result in better pricing."

Broadline retailers (COST, TGT, WMT): "We think the scale of Walmart's existing network of distribution centers, stores, and new pick-up points we expect ... will allow them to adapt well to the higher costs, while smaller grocers will be more damaged."

Specialty apparel retail (ROST, TJX) : "We see the off-price retailers retaining their competitive advantage in apparel, for now."

Healthcare services (WBA, CVS, FRED) : "We think Amazon's entry into pharmacy would be negative for independent pharmacies, somewhat negative for national pharmacies and distributors, and we increasingly see this as long term negative for" pharmacy benefit managers."