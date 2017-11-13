This just in: Used car prices are holding up

The conventional wisdom earlier this year had used car prices set to tumble as a wave of leased vehicles hit the market. While lease returns are indeed up sharply, the market thus far has easily absorbed them, and prices are doing just fine.

According to Manheim, the average used vehicle price of $13,599 in October was up 8.1% Y/Y. Black Book says vehicle depreciation this year has been just 1.5% vs. the 6% early forecast.

It's good news for many, particularly auto lenders like Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY), Santander Consumer (NYSE:SC), Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC), and America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT).