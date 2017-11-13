Wells defends Immunomedics, 19% selloff a "buying opportunity"

Wells Fargo's Jim Birchenough says today's negative action for Immunomedics (IMMU -19.1% ) is a "buying opportunity" after seeing an overview of abstract data on lead candidate IMMU-132 (sacituzumab govitecan), adding that the results support accelerated approval (OUTPERFORM/$14).

Source: Bloomberg

Investors appear concerned about the company's lack of disclosure of data to be presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in early December. One abstract (#1727) will detail Phase 2 results in treatment-resistant metastatic triple negative breast cancer. The objective response rate was 34% as determined by local radiologist assessment but the results from the independent central blinded review will be presented at the meeting.