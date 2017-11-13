KGI analyst expects three iPhones next year, two with OLED

KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo thinks next year’s Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone lineup will include one model with the largest screen to ever appear in the device.

Kuo expects next year to again include three iPhone models with the premium model boasting a 6.5-inch OLED display. The new iPhone X has a 5.8-inch screen.

A second device will have a smaller 5.8-inch OLED while the third device has a 6.1-inch LCD.

Samsung will remain the only OLED supplier next year since LG won’t be ready to go until 2019.

Kuo says all three devices will have a full-screen design and Face ID replacing the home button.

Source: MacRumors

