Shell eyes 2019 drilling in Brazil's Gato do Mato block

Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDS.A, RDS.B) head of operations in Brazil says the company plans to begin drilling in 2019 in an offshore block in the pre-salt layer that it won in an auction last month with Total.

The block, South Gato do Mato, is adjacent to a prospect that Shell and Total already are exploring jointly; Shell is operator in both areas with an 80% stake.

Andre Araujo, Shell’s Brazil unit chief, says it is too soon to forecast when the first oil might be produced there, but reiterates the company's commitment to investing an average of $2B/year in Brazil through 2020.